Police searching for missing 17-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade girl

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a month.

Miami-Dade Police are searching for Gissel Diaz. Police said Diaz has been missing since Oct. 25 after she left her residence near the 22400 block of Southwest 89th Place.

Diaz has black hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Diaz had previously been reported missing in July.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300.

