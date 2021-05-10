Police searching for missing 17-year-old Miramar girl

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing girl out of Miramar.
Miramar Police say 17-year-old Madison Hernandez was last spotted leaving her home near the 1400 block of Southwest 48th Court on May 5.
Missing Juvenile: 17-year-old, Madison Hernandez. Please contact Miramar’s Detective Bureau if you have any information about Madison’s whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/VXe2gIJI2L
— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 10, 2021
Hernandez was last known to have been wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.
Officers said she may be in the area of Brickell or Davie.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police at 954-0602-4000.
