Police searching for missing 17-year-old Homestead girl

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Homestead girl.

The search is on for Paris Collins.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Collins was last seen on Sept. 23.

No other details have been released surrounding her disappearance.

Collins stands at 5 feet 9 inches with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423 or 911.

