Police searching for missing 17-year-old from New York who went missing in Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who was on vacation in Miami Beach.
Miami Beach Police are searching for Zared Ibonnet and said he hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.
#MISSINGPERSON: Have you seen 17-year-old Zared Ibonnet? He was last seen April 8 at 1321 15 Street.
Zared is 6’3”, 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Please call MBPD at 305-673-7901 with any information. pic.twitter.com/yiBHBOb1hk
April 14, 2021
Officers said Zared came from New York to Miami Beach with his mother on vacation.
He was last seen near 1321 15th Street.
Zared stands 6 feet, 3 inches with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 305-673-7901.
