Police searching for missing 17-year-old from New York who went missing in Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who was on vacation in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police are searching for Zared Ibonnet and said he hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.

#MISSINGPERSON: Have you seen 17-year-old Zared Ibonnet? He was last seen April 8 at 1321 15 Street. Zared is 6’3”, 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Please call MBPD at 305-673-7901 with any information. pic.twitter.com/yiBHBOb1hk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 14, 2021

Officers said Zared came from New York to Miami Beach with his mother on vacation.

He was last seen near 1321 15th Street.

Zared stands 6 feet, 3 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 305-673-7901.

