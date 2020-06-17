Police searching for missing 16-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade girl

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

A search is underway for Victoria Garcia. Police said Garcia was last seen June 5 near the 14200 block of Southwest 66th Street.

#MISSING: Victoria Garcia, 16 years old, was last seen in the 14200 Block of SW 66 Street. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/PnvM2OOfth — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 17, 2020

Police said Garcia left her home and has not returned.

It is unknown what she was last wearing. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

