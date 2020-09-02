Police searching for missing 16-year-old Pembroke Pines girl

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Pembroke Pines.

The search is on for 16-year-old Yuting Liu.

Have you seen 16-year-old Yuting Liu? Yuting left her home on foot on 9/1/20, last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue & white graphic on the front, light blue shorts & flip flops. She has no known medical conditions. Please contact 954-431-2200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/jr571YsYHA — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 2, 2020

Police said she was last seen Tuesday afternoon when she left her home near Northwest 15th Street and 114th Avenue, around 4:13 p.m.

Officers said Liu was on foot and headed westbound to an unknown location.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue/white graphic on the front, light blue shorts and flip flops. She also wears braces.

Liu stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Detective Y. Nader with the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 954-436-3221.

