Police searching for missing 16-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade boy

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Miami-Dade Police are searching for 16-year-old Corleone Parms.

Police said Parms was last seen at his home near the 17000 block of Northwest 67th Avenue on Saturday.

Detectives said Parms may be driving a White 2015 Nissan Sentra with the Florida tag KQW-L92.

Parms stands 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.