Police searching for missing 15-year-old Miami Shores girl

MIAMI SHORES (WSVN) — The search is on for a 15-year-old Miami SHores girl.

Police are searching for Amylian Hania Spencer.

Officers said she was last seen at her home near 105th Street and Northeast 11th Avenue on Feb. 23

Police said she is originally from Bonita, California and may try to travel back to her home state using private or public transportation.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Miami Shores Police Dept 305-759-2468.

