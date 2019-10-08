Police searching for missing 15-year-old Florida girl, 11-month-old daughter

DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl and her infant daughter.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Diana Rodriguez left her home on Sept. 30 and took her 11-month old baby Daniela with her.

Deputies say family members discovered Rodriguez missing before school, and it appeared she left through the window.

Family members believe Rodriguez ran away because her cell phone had recently been taken away.

Diana stands between 4 feet 10 inches and 5 feet tall and weighs bout 120 pounds. If you have any information on her or Daniela’s whereabouts, call police immediately.

