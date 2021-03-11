Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Northwest Miami-Dade.

The search is on for Frank Guadamuz.

🚨 #MISSING: Frank S. Guadamuz, 15 years old, was last seen in the 8300 Block of NW 7 Street. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/DxWtFwi0IK — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 11, 2021

Police said he was last seen Monday at his residence near the 8300 block of Northwest Seventh Street. His black Mongoose bike is also missing.

It is unknown what he was last wearing, but police said he may be wearing blue Adidas sneakers.

Guadamuz has brown eyes and blond hair and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

