#MISSINGCHILD – Endangered Runaway: Have you seen 14-year-old Enyamari Solano (5’2 – 110lbs)? She was last seen on 10/24 at school but never returned home.

Please call MBPD @ 305.673.7901 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/7gzHC2L2Wf

— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 25, 2019