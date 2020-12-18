Police searching for missing 14-year-old Doral boy

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Doral are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The search is underway for 14-year-old Carlos Daniel Hurtado.

Doral Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Carlos Hurtado was last seen on December 15, in the area of NW 107 Ave & 74 St. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andreozzi at 305-593-6699, ext. 2559. ^RV pic.twitter.com/JSLGrcgBhh — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) December 18, 2020

Police said Hurtado was last seen Tuesday night at a McDonalds in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue and 74th Street. Police said he was with another juvenile male, and the two may still be together.

Hurtado was last seen wearing a white hat, black shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Detective Andreozzi at 305-593-6699, ext. 2559.

