Police searching for missing 13-year-old Miami Beach girl

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police are searching for 13-year-old Jespreet Mokha.

Officers said Mokha had an argument with her parents on Jan. 20, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-673-7901.

