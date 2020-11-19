Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl with autism last seen in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for teenager with autism who was last seen in Miami.

City of Miami Police said 13-year-old Paige Strickland was last seen in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 18th Street at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Paige Strickland, last seen in Miami. It may be difficult for Paige to communicate. If you have any information about this child, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or 911. pic.twitter.com/LSKp6R1OJB — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 20, 2020

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with short purple and blonde hair.

7News cameras captured officers with K-9s searching the area where the teenager was last seen.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

