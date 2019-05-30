Police searching for missing 12-year-old Pembroke Pines girl

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - PEMBROKE PINES (WSVN) — Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The search is on for 12-year-old Lea Rodriguez. Police said Lea left her home in the Eagle Creek community on foot, while wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and no shoes.

MISSING JUVENILE: Can you assist us in locating missing 12-year-old Lea Rodriguez? She left her home in the Eagle Creek community on foot; wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, and no shoes. Possibly also wearing a dark hoodie. Lea is 4’9”, 100lbs, with brown hair & eyes. pic.twitter.com/pTFWbLZTHT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 30, 2019

Police said she may also be wearing a dark hoodie.

Lea stands at 4 feet 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.