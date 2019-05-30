Police searching for missing 12-year-old Pembroke Pines girl

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - PEMBROKE PINES (WSVN) — Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
The search is on for 12-year-old Lea Rodriguez. Police said Lea left her home in the Eagle Creek community on foot, while wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and no shoes.
Police said she may also be wearing a dark hoodie.
Lea stands at 4 feet 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
