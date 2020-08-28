Police searching for missing 12-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade girl

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in several days.

The search is on for Anastasia Vela-Fernandez.

🚨 #MISSING: Anastasia Vela-Fernandez, 12 years old, was last seen in the 6000 Block of NW 30 Avenue. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/ZgT4JEi2tN — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 28, 2020

According to Miami-Dade Police, Anastasia was last seen Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Northwest 30th Avenue after she ran away.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and Army Fatigue pants.

She stands 5 feet, and has short low-cut brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.