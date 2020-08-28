Police searching for missing 12-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade girl

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in several days.

The search is on for Anastasia Vela-Fernandez.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Anastasia was last seen Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Northwest 30th Avenue after she ran away.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and Army Fatigue pants.

She stands 5 feet, and has short low-cut brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

