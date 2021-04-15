Police searching for missing 12-year-old Miami girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The search is on for 12-year-old Farrah Sanders, who was reported missing Thursday from the area near Northeast 2nd Court and 53rd Street.

Farrah was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white bear on the front and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

