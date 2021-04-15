Police searching for missing 12-year-old Miami girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The search is on for 12-year-old Farrah Sanders, who was reported missing Thursday from the area near Northeast 2nd Court and 53rd Street.

We need assistance locating 12-yr-old Farrah Sanders who was reported missing today, 4/15/21 from 5160 N.E. 2 Ct. She was last seen wearing a black shirt w/ a white bear on the front & blue jeans. If you know of her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 pic.twitter.com/dIS7XIQhww — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 15, 2021

Farrah was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white bear on the front and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.