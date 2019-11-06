Police searching for missing 12-year-old Miami boy with autism

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Miami boy with autism.
The search is on for 12-year-old Danilo Vargas.
Police said Vargas was reported missing from the area of Southwest Eighth Avenue and Sixth Street.
Vargas last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and beige pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
