Police searching for missing 12-year-old Miami boy with autism

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Miami boy with autism.

The search is on for 12-year-old Danilo Vargas.

We need your assistance locating 12 year old Danilo Vargas who has been reported missing from the area of SW 8 Ave and 6 St. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and beige pants. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/v3w0sMstay — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 6, 2019

Police said Vargas was reported missing from the area of Southwest Eighth Avenue and Sixth Street.

Vargas last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and beige pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

