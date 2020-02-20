Police searching for missing 12-year-old, 14-year-old Miami girls

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for two missing girls.

The search is on for 12-year-old Yislen Mir Cuz and 14-year-old Luisa Lopez.

We need your assistance in locating 12 year-old, Yislen Mir Cuz & 14 year-old Luisa Lopez who were reported missing earlier this morning. They were last seen in the area of NW 9 Ave & 5 St. If you have seen them or know of their whereabouts, please call is at 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/8glyUTzVMR — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 20, 2020

According to Miami Police, the pair were reported missing early Thursday morning, from the area near Northwest Ninth Avenue and Fifth Street.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.