Police searching for missing 10-year-old Coral Springs boy

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing boy from Coral Springs.

Police are searching for 10-year-old James Gerun.

The Coral Springs Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old James Gerun. James was last seen in the 7600 block of Parkview Way. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, black socks and a t-shirt with three cubs that were red, white and yellow on it. pic.twitter.com/Gcd65P5j35 — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 19, 2021

Police said Gerun was last seen in the 7600 block of Parkview Way.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts, black socks, and a t-shirt with cubs that were red, white and yellow.

Police did not say when Gerun went missing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call (954)-344-1800.

