Police searching for Miami Shores Sprint store burglar

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a thief who worked with two others to steal from a cellphone store in Miami Shores.

Three men could be seen on surveillance video stealing boxes from the backroom of a Sprint store near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 94th Street, Monday afternoon.

Two subjects have since been arrested, but Miami Shores Police are searching for the third.

If you recognize the subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

