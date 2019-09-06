Police searching for man who vandalized, stole from Doral church

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, vandalized and stole from a Doral church.

The incident happened at the Lady of Guadalupe Church along the 11000 block of Northwest 25th Street, at around 10:15 a.m., Monday, said Doral Police.

According to investigators, the man, who was caught on surveillance camera, entered the church and broke into several of the offering boxes, causing around $800 in damages.

Doral Police said the man then removed around $500 in cash from the damaged boxes.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

