Police searching for man who tried to abduct 9-year-old girl in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According police, the 9-year-old girl was walking home at around 8 p.m. on Thursday when an unknown man in a car stopped and told her “Get in the van. I’ll take you home.”

The girl started to run away as the man tried to grab her arm. The man then fled the scene.

The incident took place Southwest 10th Street and 129th Place.

According to police, the man had short black hair, a black beard and was wearing a black shirt. He was also driving a white van with a picture of pink lollipops with white swirls on the side.

If you have any information on this man’s identity or whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.