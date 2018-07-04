Police searching for man who tried to abduct 7-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are warning the public about a man who attempted to abduct a 7-year-old girl in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the victim was walking home from summer camp Tuesday when she was approached by a man near Northwest Fourth Avenue and 75th Street.

We need your locating a suspect who attempted to abduct a 7 yr-old girl on her way home from summer camp yesterday, 7/3 in the area of NW 4 Ave & 75 St at approx. 3:10 pm. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/3NXAwlPNEf — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 4, 2018

Police said the man offered her candy to lure her into his vehicle. However, the girl was able to escape unharmed.

Now officers are working to identify the man and arrest him.

Police are searching for a white male who was last seen wearing a ski mask and gloves. He was last spotted driving a red sedan of an unknown make and model.

If you have any information about this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.