Police searching for man who stole surveillance cameras from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole two surveillance cameras from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Security video sent by a 7News viewer showed a crook unscrewing the surveillance cameras from a home in the area of Southwest 34th Street and 99th Avenue at around 3 a.m., Monday.

The two stolen cameras are said to be worth around $450.

No arrests have been made in the case.

