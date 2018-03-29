Police searching for man who stole Jeep in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole a car from a Cooper City home last week.

Officials said the woman returned to her home near Hiatus Road and Sheridan Street after running errands, Saturday. She woke up the next morning to find her 2014 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching another vehicle in the neighborhood and trying to open the driver’s side door before giving up.

Detectives believe the thief was working with at least one other person who can be seen in the video on the sidewalk across the street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

