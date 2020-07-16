Police searching for man who stole bike from Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a burglar who was caught on camera stealing a bicycle from a Miami neighborhood.

According to police, the man stole a bicycle near Southwest 27th Avenue and 12th Street in December 2019.

Surveillance video shows him calmly hopping the fence and walking off with the bike.

Investigators said he stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hat, a black and gray striped shirt, gray jacket and black pants.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

