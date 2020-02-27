Police searching for man who spent over $1K using stolen credit card

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man accused of spending over $1,000 using a credit card taken from a woman’s stolen purse in Miami Shores.

Miami Shores Police said the woman’s purse was taken from her car near North Miami Avenue and Northeast 95th Street on the night of Nov. 22.

Since then, police said, a man caught on surveillance photos has used her credit card across Miami-Dade County and racked up almost $1,500 in charges.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

