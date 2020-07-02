Police searching for man who broke into change machines at Wilton Manors coin laundry

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera prying open several coin slots on washing machines and change machines at a Wilton Manors coin laundry.

The break-in took place at the coin laundry and dry cleaning business along North Andrews Avenue and 30th Court on June 16.

Wilton Manors Police said the man caused more than $1,300 in damages.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

