Police searching for man seen on video shoplifting from Pembroke Pines store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video shoplifting from a Pembroke Pines store.

The crook was caught on video at a Dillard’s department store in September.

According to police, he shoved items into a plastic bag and walked out of the store.

He took off in a silver Nissan Maxima sedan, police said.

If you recognize the subject, Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

