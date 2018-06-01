Police searching for man linked to attempted burglary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an attempted home burglary in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject served as a lookout while two of his accomplices tried to break into a home along Southwest 15th Street and 21st Avenue, Tuesday.

Police were successful in apprehending two of the alleged crooks, but the suspected lookout still remains on the loose.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

