Police searching for man last seen in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Roger C. Pollard, 39, was last seen along the 2100 block of Northwest 113th Terrace, Wednesday.

Pollard was last seen wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts. He may also be driving a red 2013 Toyota Camry with tag number: GBZR36.

The 39-year-old is described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

