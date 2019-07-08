Police searching for man in theft of iPhones from Miami Sprint store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was captured on surveillance video after, they said, he stole two smartphones from a Sprint store in Miami.

Security stills showed the subject inside the business along Biscayne Boulevard, near 22nd Street, June 11.

According to City of Miami Police, the man asked an employee if he could see two iPhone SX Max units. Shortly after, they said, he grabbed the merchandise and ran out without paying.

Surveillance video captured the thief running down a side street.

Investigators said the man threatened the worker not to follow and said he had a gun.

If you recognize him or have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

