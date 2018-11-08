Police searching for man in attempted theft at Oakland Park Lowe’s

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a man caught trying to steal loads of items from a hardware store in Oakland Park.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when the suspect filled up a shopping cart full of $2,000 worth of products at Lowe’s along Northwest 10th Terrace and West Oakland Park Boulevard, back in Sept. 22.

Police said he then tried to leave through an emergency exit, but an employee managed to stop him.

That’s when, police said, he showed the worker a gun and fled empty-handed.

If you have any information on this attempted theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

