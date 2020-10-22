Police searching for man caught on video lifting parking barrier gate at Hollywood parking garage

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers are seeking the public’s help to find a suspicious South Florida man.

A man was caught on camera lifting the parking barrier gate arm of a Hollywood parking garage, near Van Buren Street and South 20th Avenue, and letting drivers pass through without paying on Sunday.

He could also been seen waving a gun around at the scene.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

