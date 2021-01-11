Police searching for man accused of trying to abduct teenage boy in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man, they say, attempted to abduct a child in Doral.

The attempted abduction took place near the intersection of Northwest 58th Street and 109th Avenue on Jan. 8.

Doral Police on Monday released images of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police said a man in a dark-colored minivan, possibly a Honda with a paper tag, pulled up next to a 13-year-old boy who was waiting for the bus.

The man allegedly told the child to get in the car.

Soon after, the school bus driver arrived and the boy ran to the bus.

The bus driver was able to take some pictures of the vehicle which he then gave over to the police.

The man is described as having short, white hair. He was wearing glasses and a mask at the time.

“Let me point out that as of now, a crime has not bee committed, but again, when you look at the totality of the circumstances surrounding this incident, it’s something that, on the very least, disturbing and troubling,” said Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes. “He should know better — unless he’s picking somebody up that’s expecting him and somebody that he knows — so that’s why this is so troubling.”

If you have any information on the identity of the man in question or his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

