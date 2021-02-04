Police searching for man accused of attempted sexual assault in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have released a flier to help identify a man accused of an attempted sexual assault in Miami Shores.

Police released a sketch of the subject, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, on Dec. 20 at around 2:45 a.m., the unidentified subject attempted to sexually assault a woman in the area of Northeast 92nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

The subject was wearing a black hoodie covering part of his head and part of his face. Police said it is unknown if the subject has any facial hair.

The man is described to be between his late 20s and early 30s, standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

If you have any information on this attempted sexual assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

