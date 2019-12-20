Police searching for man, accomplice who invaded Miami home with teen, brother inside

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who, they said, invaded a Miami home while a teenager and his little brother were inside.

Surveillance video captured a man seen wearing a camouflage ski mask, jeans and Jordan-brand sneakers jumping the fence of a home in the area of Northwest 18th Terrace and 20th Avenue on Dec. 8.

Video also showed the crook’s accomplice waiting outside of the home in a silver Mercedes-Benz.

After jumping the fence, the man entered the home.

Aaron Martinez, who was home at the time with his little brother, described what happened when the man came inside the home.

“Then, out of nowhere, my little brother comes in the room, and there’s a man behind him wearing a mask,” Martinez said. “He didn’t hurt no one, obviously. He was just asking, ‘Where was my dad’s money? Where’s your dad’s money? Where’s the money?’ And I obviously took him because if I didn’t listen, he would’ve hurt somebody. That’s it. That’s all he was asking.”

The intruder took off empty-handed and caught up with his accomplice a block away from the home.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

