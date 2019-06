MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was struck and killed on a Miami street.

The 62-year-old victim was walking along Northwest Second Avenue at the intersection of 21st Street, Tuesday.

City of Miami Police said they are searching for a newer-model, dark-colored Infiniti QX60 with front-end damage.

