Police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit cyclist in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a teenage bicyclist in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the hit-and-run happened in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 61st Street just after 6 p.m., Sunday.

Officers are searching for a 2013 to 2015 brown Nissan Altima sedan with serious damage to its right-front.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the car involved in a HIT & RUN that occurred on 12/29/19 in the area of NW 87th Avenue and NW 61st Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/CG0iQOWwrX — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 30, 2019

Investigators said the 15-year-old victim suffered head and body injuries and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in stable condition.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

