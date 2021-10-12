MIAMI (WSVN) - For the latest information on this story, click here.

Police are looking for the family of a young child who was dropped off at a local hospital.

City of Miami Police tweeted a photo of the child Tuesday morning.

We need help locating the parents and/or family of the child ⬇️ who was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plain clothed police officer at a local hospital. The child appears to be 2yrs old & in good health. She is currently in #DCF custody. Call 305-603-6300 w/info pic.twitter.com/uolDzi0AWn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 12, 2021

Police said she was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plain-clothed officer near the Mercy Hospital complex.

“One of our Miami Police officers was in plain clothes attending to a family matter at a nearby hospital when he was approached by an unknown woman who had a toddler in hand and claimed that she wanted to go to the restroom and to please watch after this little girl,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

As the woman entered the restroom, the officer had a feeling something seemed odd about the request.

“He went into officer mode, waiting for this unknown woman to come out of the actual restroom and she just vanished,” said Fallat.

According to police, the officer tried to follow the woman after she came out of the bathroom, but she disappeared without a trace.

There has been no sign of the woman, and it’s a mystery police are looking to solve.

Officers said the child appears to be 2 years old and is in good health.

“We can say that medical personnel checked her out … The girl appears to be just fine. She’s a happy little girl, and what we want is to reunite her with her family,” Fallat added.

This single photo taken of the little girl, clutching a stuffed animal, was released to the media in hopes someone who knows who she is will come forward.

“We need to locate mom. We need to locate anyone, perhaps the woman who dropped her off, what was the person’s mental state?” said Fallat. “Why she did this? Right now we want to talk to her. There’s a lot that we still don’t know.”

The child is currently in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Police ask that anyone with information on the child’s family or parents call 305-603-6300.

