MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for the family of a young child who was dropped off at a local hospital.

City of Miami Police tweeted a photo of the child Tuesday afternoon.

We need help locating the parents and/or family of the child ⬇️ who was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plain clothed police officer at a local hospital. The child appears to be 2yrs old & in good health. She is currently in #DCF custody. Call 305-603-6300 w/info pic.twitter.com/uolDzi0AWn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 12, 2021

Police said she was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plain-clothed officer near the Mercy Hospital complex.

Officers said the child appears to be 2 years old and is in good health.

The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

