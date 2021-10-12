MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for the family of a young child who was dropped off at a local hospital.
City of Miami Police tweeted a photo of the child Tuesday afternoon.
Police said she was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plain-clothed officer near the Mercy Hospital complex.
Officers said the child appears to be 2 years old and is in good health.
The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.
