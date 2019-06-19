Police searching for endangered missing Miami woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an endangered missing Miami woman with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Ramona Carmen Toro was last seen along the 3700 block of Northwest Seventh Street, at around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The 81-year-old is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, has short, white hair, green eyes and weighs 148 pounds.

We need your assistance in locating 81 year-old Ramona Toro who has been reported missing from 3713 NW 7 St. She was last seen wearing a pink/purple tide-dye shirt, gray leggings & black flats. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/UDlrT4TUGT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 19, 2019

Police said she was last seen wearing a pink or purple tie-dye shirt, gray leggings and black sandals.

Toro suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and will be wearing a medical bracelet, police said.

According to the missing persons flyer, Toro’s birthday is on Saturday.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.