Police searching for elderly man who went missing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Miami Beach.
Miami Beach Police said Moshe Aaron Wilner, 68, was last seen along the 300 block of West 41st Street, Wednesday.
He was last seen wearing a red zipper jacket, blue jeans, a white/brown shirt, baseball cap, black sneakers and wearing prescription glasses, police said.
Officials said Wilner suffers from a mental illness and is known to go missing. They said he also likes to take various buses as a form of transport and does not possess any ID cards.
He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, police said.
If you have any information on Wilner’s whereabouts, please call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.
