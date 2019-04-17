Police searching for elderly man who went missing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said Moshe Aaron Wilner, 68, was last seen along the 300 block of West 41st Street, Wednesday.

#MISSINGPERSON: Have you seen Moshe? Please call MBPD at 305.673.7901. pic.twitter.com/B21lygIsNc — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 17, 2019

He was last seen wearing a red zipper jacket, blue jeans, a white/brown shirt, baseball cap, black sneakers and wearing prescription glasses, police said.

Officials said Wilner suffers from a mental illness and is known to go missing. They said he also likes to take various buses as a form of transport and does not possess any ID cards.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

If you have any information on Wilner’s whereabouts, please call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

