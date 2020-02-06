Police searching for drivers involved in 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Miami-Dade

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are passing out fliers to the public, as they continue their search for the drivers behind two fatal hit-and-runs across Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police officers could be seen walking near the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue in Opa-Locka, Thursday.

Investigators there are seeking the public’s help to find whoever is responsible for the death of Deandra Bradley just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

“These last few weeks have been pure torture,” Latasha Lynch, Bradley’s sister, said. “Today, we are out here looking for hope. We’re looking for whoever did this will have a heart and turn themselves in.”

Bradley, a mother of six children, was struck and killed while trying to cross the street. The incident was caught on surveillance video, and Bradley’s family has since put out an emotional plea to search for answers.

“We’re handing out fliers to seek the assistance of the community and getting us any information that they can provide,” Miami-Dade Police detective Chris Thomas said. “Unfortunately, a vehicle that was going westbound on 135th Street violently hit her and launched her about 50 feet away from where the impact of the crash was.”

Police said they are searching for what they believe is a 2005 to 2010 white Dodge Charger sedan.

Meanwhile, another family is grieving the loss of a loved one following a fatal hit-and-run near Miami.

According to police, the driver of a white 2000 to 2005 white Chevrolet Impala hit 74-year-old Ramon Rodriguez as he was crossing Southwest Eighth Street near 44th Avenue, at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Surveillance video captured the vehicle driving along the roadway moments before the incident.

“They hit him so hard he flew almost 30 yards away,” Luis Suarez, Rodriguez’s son-in-law, said.

On Friday, police will be handing out fliers from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where the incident took place.

“Sometimes, I feel like I’m going to cry,” Dayamy Rodriguez, the victim’s daughter, said.

If you have any information on these fatal hit-and-runs, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

