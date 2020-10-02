Police searching for driver of van who struck moped in Davie hit-and-run

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a van who struck a moped rider and fled the scene in Davie.

Nicholas, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the van’s driver stopped and attempted to help but instead sped away from the scene.

“It hurts to walk, hurts to get out of bed, got to lay on one side and not the other,” he said. “He had a stop sign about 5 feet away before he hit me.”

Davie Police said the hit-and-run happened Wednesday night along Southwest 130th Avenue near State Road 84. Nicholas was riding on a moped when a man driving a white van hit him as he crossed a crosswalk.

“I got thrown off the bike,” Nicholas said. “He stopped. His grill came off of the van, and then, he says he’s going to pull the car over, hopped in the car and he just left.”

Nicholas was left injured and lying on the street after the driver took off.

“I have a gash on my hand,” he said. “My ankle’s really swollen and bruised. My thigh’s all bruised, scratches on my knees. I had to get four stitches on my hands.”

As he continues his recovery, he hopes someone saw something when the incident occurred that will help police find the driver of the white van.

“It could have been worse,” Nicholas said. “It could have been a little kid or something. It could have definitely been worse.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

