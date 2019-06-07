Police searching for driver of silver minivan involved in fatal Sunrise hit-and-run

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are looking for the driver of a minivan after a fatal hit-and-run in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police said the minivan struck and killed a man near Northwest 90th Terrace and North Pine Island Road, Thursday.

The driver kept going and left the victim lying in the street, investigators said.

Police said they are looking for a 2005 to 2007 silver Honda Odyssey.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.