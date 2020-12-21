Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers are looking for the driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Hialeah.

Surveillance video shows the white van that Hialeah Police are looking for.

They said the driver hit the victim, causing him to be thrown into parked cars, then took off from the scene.

The incident happened Friday in the area of East 35th Street and 10th Avenue.

Neighbors in the area heard a noise and rushed to the scene, where they found the cyclist dead on the ground.

