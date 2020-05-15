Police searching for driver after car crashes into bridge in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run in Miami.

City of Miami officers responded to the scene on the 79th Street Causeway near Northeast 10th Avenue at around 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a car crashed into a bridge.

The first concern of responding officers was to make sure no one fell into Biscayne Bay.

After finding no one in the water, officers concluded that the driver fled the scene.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.