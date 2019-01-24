Police searching for Doral purse snatcher

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who attempted to steal a purse in Doral.

The incident occurred in the area of 106th Avenue and Northwest 78th Street, near a parking garage on Jan. 11.

The 17-year-old victim said the man tried to steal her purse, but since she had no money he slammed her to the ground.

The thief then took off with the teenager’s cell phone before she could run after him.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

